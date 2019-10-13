Guyana: Decomposed body of another fisherman found; two still missing

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The partially decomposed and bound body of 20-year-old Lamar Petrie was discovered on the Abary, Region 5 (Mahaica –Berbice) Foreshore on Sunday.

His remains were positively identified by his mother Onika Simon.

Simon broke down in tears as she spoke with the News Room.

“The same green jersey he left with he got on. That’s my son! Them kill he”.

The body bore marks of violence while the hands and feet were tied in a similar manner as that of 36-year-old Kawal Kissoon known as ‘Ajay’ of Letter Kenny Village. Kissoon’s body was also found at the Abary foreshore on Friday last.

They are among four fishermen from the East Berbice Corentyne area who were reported missing on Friday after their boat – SARA 1 – was found abandoned at the Cromarty, Corentyne Berbice Foreshore.

The young fishermen left for sea on October 5 and were reportedly attacked and tortured by pirates.

Still missing are boat captain 20-year-old Vishnu Seeram called ‘Kevin’ of Miss Phoebe Port Mourant and Marvin Tamessar called ‘Buddy.’

Meanwhile, Simon told the News Room that her young son decided to do fishing because he wasn’t finding employment in the area.

Lamar is the eldest of six children and wanted to assist his mother and siblings financially.

“My son was a good boy. He used to walk and sell candy and popcorn but things get hard and the money wasn’t paying so he say he gon look another work. My son never get to see life, only 20 years and to lose his life like this,” the distraught woman said.

The Police in ‘B’ division have confirmed that they are collaborating with the Surinamese authorities in the investigation.

