Guyana Deaf Association urges government to grant them driving privileges

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb. 18, CMC — Members of the Guyana Deaf Association on Monday issued a call on the Government to examine and implement provisions that would allow persons who are deaf to drive on the country’s roadways.

A spokesperson for the group explained that there were discussions with the government previously, but nothing has been done since then.

The members of the hearing impaired community are hoping for another meeting with the Ministry of Public Security .

The Deaf Association members, who claim that Guyana is one of the few countries that prevents the hearing impaired from driving, said the situation that they face, is not fair.

The Association representative said by not having provisions in place, persons could be forced to get involved in illegalities in their efforts to obtain a driver’s license.