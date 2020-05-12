Don't Miss

Guyana: Dead newborn in bag treated as homicide, police reviews CCTV footage

By News Room Guyana
May 12, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet2
Share
Pin
Share10
12 Shares
Advertisement

The baby was found in a plastic bag (News Room Photo)

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Police are making efforts to review CCTV footage to know exactly what transpired when a newborn baby boy was found dead in a plastic bag at the corner of the road at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara, according to Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon.

The baby was found in front of an elderly woman’s house at about 14:00hrs on Sunday. The afterbirth (placental expulsion) was also inside the bag.

The elderly woman reported that she did not see or hear anything strange.

The Senior Superintendent said that a post mortem cannot be done at this time to determine the cause of death because it would have to be signed off by a relative.

The Commander had told the News Room that the incident will be treated as a homicide until proven otherwise.

The baby’s body is at a mortuary in the city.

(0)(0)
Tweet2
Share
Pin
Share10
12 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Guyana News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.