Guyana: Dead newborn in bag treated as homicide, police reviews CCTV footage

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Police are making efforts to review CCTV footage to know exactly what transpired when a newborn baby boy was found dead in a plastic bag at the corner of the road at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara, according to Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon.

The baby was found in front of an elderly woman’s house at about 14:00hrs on Sunday. The afterbirth (placental expulsion) was also inside the bag.

The elderly woman reported that she did not see or hear anything strange.

The Senior Superintendent said that a post mortem cannot be done at this time to determine the cause of death because it would have to be signed off by a relative.

The Commander had told the News Room that the incident will be treated as a homicide until proven otherwise.

The baby’s body is at a mortuary in the city.

