Guyana: Daughter reportedly admits to cutting mother’s throat in Berbice

Share This On:

Pin +1 6 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The 47-year-old daughter of Rookmin Jameer has reportedly admitted to police that she cut her mother’s throat on Friday evening following accusations of theft.

A source close to the investigation revealed to News Room that the accused, Cameela Jameer, told investigators that she became irritated after she was accused by her 70-year-old mother of stealing money.

The accused had initially told police that she found her mother dead at their Tempie Village, West Coast, Berbice home after returning home from church.

The News Room was reliably informed that the accused, in her confession, told the police that she and her mother got into a heated argument during which she grabbed a knife and slashed her throat in a fit of rage.

After some time had elapsed, she then concocted the story of discovering her mother’s body.

The News Room reported that on Wednesday last, the pensioner had called her son, Shaheed Jameer, and complained that her daughter stole some money from her.

Shaheed confirmed that his mother and sister would often have arguments and confrontations.

Charges are expected to be laid soon as police continue their investigations into the murder.

( 0 ) ( 1 )