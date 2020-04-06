Guyana: Datadin challenges DPP’s orders in High Court as Bisram committed to face jury

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Following a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Magistrate Renita Singh on Monday committed the flambouyant Marcus Bisram to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of Berbice carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

On April 30 at the Whim Magistrate’s Court, the same Magistrate discharged the murder charge against Bisram due to the lack of evidence as she upheld a no-case submission made by the defence but Bisram was rearrested a few hours later on the instructions of the DPP that the Preliminary Inquiry should be re-opened.

On Monday, Bisram’s attorney Sanjeev Datadin submitted that the instructions of the DPP were unlawful and has since approached the High Court to have the orders quashed.

This matter is set for hearing on April 15 before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

The defence team is adamant that there is no evidence against Bisram.

The DPP insisted there was enough evidence for Bisram to have been committed to stand trial in the High Court but Magistrate Singh had said it would take a “long shot” for Bisram to be convicted of the charge. But the State, represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP) Ms. Stacy Goodings argued there was sufficient evidence.

“The DPP, in compliance with the law, requested the court documents from the Magistrate and having been satisfied that there was sufficient evidence contained therein for him to have been committed, has directed the Magistrate to re-open the Preliminary Inquiry (Pl),” the DPP stated.

Hours after he was freed, Bisram was out shopping for alcohol and other items when Police swooped down on him.

Bisram rose to fame in Guyana for splurging his wealth on the Police, religious and social organisations, often throwing elaborate parties.

It was at one of those parties on the night of October 31, 2016, that Police said he made sexual advances against the young carpenter while they were in the washroom. When Nariendatt refused, Police claimed, Bisram told some of the men who were at the party to kill him.

Bisram claimed the charge was fabricated against him.

The young carpenter was found dead on the N0. 70 village public road on November 1, 2016. Police initially said he was killed in an accident, but Police headquarters sent special investigators to probe the case and Bisram became the focus on the investigations.

A teen boy who was at the party was the State’s star witness, but in the end, he testified that he didn’t hear Bisram tell the men to kill Narinedatt. The music was too loud, he told the court.

The five men Police said Bisram told to kill Narinedatt are now before the High Court. They are Nyron Yacoob, Deodat Datt, Orlando Dickie, Haripaul Parasram and Radesh Motie.

Bisram made his first appearance at the Whim Court on November 21, hours after he was extradited to face the charge which alleged that between October 31 and November 1, 2016, he coerced, procured and demanded the five men to murder Narinedatt.