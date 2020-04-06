Guyana: COVID-19 cases at 29

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday night announced that as of April 5, Guyana recorded 29 confirmed cases, including four deaths, of the new Coronavirus.

The cases increased by five since the 24th was recorded 24 hours ago.

According to the Public Health Ministry, a total of 110 persons were tested; there remains one inconclusive result.

Six persons are in institutional isolation, 34 in institutional quarantine and 157 persons are in home quarantine.

The Ministry did not reveal which regions recorded the five new cases.