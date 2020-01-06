Guyana: East Coast couple found dead in bathtub at Aracari Resort

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Two persons who were found dead at the Aracari resort at Versailles, West Bank Demerara (WBD) have been identified as Sabrina Nandram and Kevin Singh.

The couple was discovered motionless in a bathtub at the hotel on Sunday at about 18:00hrs.

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean earlier told the News Room that the malec and female who lived on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) were both found dead in a bathtub in the room they rented at the hotel.

The bodies showed no sign of violence, the Commander said.

“Right now we have nothing to suggest (cause of death)…we would have to go with the investigation and post mortem to assist us with cause of death,” the Commander said.

The News Room understands that the couple checked into the hotel about 15:38hrs Saturday and was scheduled to check out at 12 noon on Sunday.

However, the Commander said that the male made arrangements for a longer stay at the hotel.

When hotel management called the room and got no response, they did not suspect the tragedy that would follow.

Two hours later, after no response from the couple, they discovered the motionless bodies in the bathtub.

Police investigations are ongoing.

