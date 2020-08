(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Friday destroyed two acres of marijuana cultivation at Ekura, Canje Creek, Berbice in Region Six.

During the ten-hour operation, about 6,000 plants ranging in height from one to three inches, one make-shift camp and 10 lbs of processed cannabis were found.

The field, processed cannabis and camps were photographed and destroyed by fire.

No arrests were made.

