Guyana: Cop among bandits held for Tuschen robbery which left one dead

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A bandit who was shot and killed Friday during a robbery at Tuschen New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo has been identified as Mark Prince.

Prince was found motionless at the scene with a gunshot wound to the neck, a cutlass in his right hand and a haversack on his back and $130,000. He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police Headquarters reported that the other bandits involved in the robbery was a 20-year-old unemployed male of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara; an unemployed 23-year-old male of Buxton, East Coast Demerara who was also shot and now hospitalized, an identifiable female and a serving member of the Joint Services.

The News Room had reported that the bandits invaded the Five Star Chinese restaurant armed with cutlasses and a handgun, a stone’s throw away from the Tuschen outpost at about 21:00hrs.

43-year-old Guang Hong Wang owns and operates the restaurant with her husband.

According to reports, one of the male suspects and the female first entered the restaurant and purchased two beers and subsequently ordered a case of beer. While Wang was getting the beer, the male suspect whipped out a gun and robbed her of two cell phones and sum of cash.

A customer who was in the restaurant at the time, 37-year-old Navindra Lakahalall, was also robbed of a silver chain and a sum of cash.

The owner of the building who resides next door reportedly heard a commotion and went to investigate. He was confronted by one of the suspects armed with a cutlass.

The proprietor told the News Room that he used his licensed gun and fired in the direction of the suspects who returned fire when one shouted “shoot he! Shoot he!” before escaping into a waiting car, leaving their accomplice behind.

The homeowner gave chase and contacted the Police who set up a roadblock at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and captured the men in their escape car – PTT 8606.

The suspects were arrested and an unlicensed pistol with an empty magazine was found in the vehicle and a sum of cash and cellular phones.

While, the suspect injured is at the Georgetown Public Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

