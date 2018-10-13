Guyana: Consumers warned against fake expiration dates

Share This On:

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — The Government Analyst–Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) is advising consumers to pay closer attention to the expiry date on products sold at local market places.

However, the Department has sounded the alarm on those markets and supermarkets along the East Coast, East Bank, and West Coast Demerara areas.

In a statement today, the Department said it conducted an Inspection exercise on 5th October, 2018 at a recently established supermarket on the East Coast Demerara, where the proprietor was discovered to be repackaging foods under insanitary conditions, selling expired foods and also tampering (extending the date mark on Condensed Milk products.)

“Fifty one (51) tins× 395g of Condensed Milk which had the date marks tampered with, were seized and removed from premise. Criminal proceedings have been instituted against this proprietor in the East Demerara Magisterial District according to the Laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act Chapter 34:03 Section 35.”

That section states that “any person who sells an article of food that is unfit for human consumption or was manufactured, prepared, packaged or stored under the unsanitary condition is guilty of an offense’’.

The Food and Drug Analyst Department’s release noted also that it has also briefed members of the National Food Safety and Control Committee about the practice and the need for more enforcement of the laws.

Consumers are being encouraged to ensure that all items of food have a label, is English Translated and to also ensure that the dates are closely examined and not altered or tampered with.