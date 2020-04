Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence Saturday night confirmed that Guyana recorded its 24th case of COVID-19, an increase of one from April 02.

The Minister did not release which region this case originated from nor were further details provided.

The Health Ministry did not do its daily COVID-19 update Saturday.

Of the total number of cases, there were four deaths.