Guyana Civil Aviation Authority puts on hold approval for Boeing aircraft

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mar 12, CMC –The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Tuesday said it would withhold its approval from an airline company to use the Boeing 737 Max aircraft until a “definitive causation” of Sunday’s accident involving Ethiopian Airlines is determined.

Ethiopian Airlines Flit 302 crashed soon after take-off, killing all 149 passengers and eight member crew. The digital flight data recorder from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Nairobi, Kenya has since been located.

The European Union and several other countries have since banned airlines utilizing this particular aircraft as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, the GCAA said that the unfolding events surrounding the accident has caught its attention and that the same type of aircraft was involved in a similar accident less than six months before.

“In similar fashion, all passengers on board perished. Both crashes are under investigation however, similarities between the incidents have prompted caution among some aviation authorities and airlines.

“Given these unfortunate and regrettable occurrences, the GCAA will continue to monitor the reports emanating from the investigating team as they proceed with their investigation of these accidents.”

The GCAA said that it was informing the “flying and general public that no aircraft of this type presently operates into Guyana, and even though one Operator has submitted an application to add this type of aircraft to its fleet, as an extra safety precaution, the Authority will withhold its approval until a definitive causation of the accident is ascertained”.

The GCAA said it also wanted to reaffirm its commitment to enhance the safety and security of the travelling public and aviation personnel.