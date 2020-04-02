Guyana: City shuts down all markets, vending from Friday night

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – The Georgetown Mayor and City Council has taken a decision to shut down all city markets from Friday night, and to allow wholesalers and retailers only to operate on Fridays for a limited time at the Stabroek and Bourda Markets, until further notice.

According to a notice seen by the News Room, all markets and street vending operations must cease from Friday, April 3rd at 7 p.m. This includes the Sunday road selling in Albouystown.

Farmers, wholesalers and retailers will be permitted to ply their trade on Friday’s only from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows:

1. Stabroek Market: West of the Guyana Fire Service Building

2. Bourda Market: On the Merriman Mall between Orange Walk and Light Street

The notice, signed by Clerk of Markets Sherlock Lovell, states that the Friday operations will be conducted under strict social distancing guidelines.

( 0 ) ( 0 )