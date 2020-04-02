Don't Miss

Guyana: City shuts down all markets, vending from Friday night

By News Room Guyana
April 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Stabroek Market

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – The Georgetown Mayor and City Council has taken a decision to shut down all city markets from Friday night, and to allow wholesalers and retailers only to operate on Fridays for a limited time at the Stabroek and Bourda Markets, until further notice.

According to a notice seen by the News Room, all markets and street vending operations must cease from Friday, April 3rd at 7 p.m. This includes the Sunday road selling in Albouystown.

Farmers, wholesalers and retailers will be permitted to ply their trade on Friday’s only from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. as follows:

1. Stabroek Market: West of the Guyana Fire Service Building

2. Bourda Market: On the Merriman Mall between Orange Walk and Light Street

The notice, signed by Clerk of Markets Sherlock Lovell, states that the Friday operations will be conducted under strict social distancing guidelines.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.