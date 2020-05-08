Guyana: City Hall to charge vendors $5,000 for not wearing face masks

Share This On:

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown wishes to inform the general public of the following measures the Council will be implementing as part of our efforts, to combat and prevent the spread of the COVID – 19 pandemic.

Only one (1) main gate will be opened at all the Municipal Markets.

All Stallholders/Vendors and their staff are required to wear a Face Masks throughout the duration of their operations.

Failing to comply with this directive, persons will be charged a penalty fee of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000).

All Shoppers entering the Municipal Market will not be allowed to enter if they are not wearing a Face Mask. No exemptions apply.

A limited amount of Shoppers will be allowed to enter each Market at a given time and as persons exit others will be allowed to enter.

Social Distancing of six feet (6ft) must be adhere to, absolutely no crowding/large gathering at Stalls is permitted. Stall Holders are asked to regulate this activity and will be held accountable for any breaches.

Unauthorized vending is strictly prohibited. Anyone found selling at any place that is not approved by the Council, will be subjected to the payment of a removal fee of Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars ($25.000).

The operational hours for all of the Municipal Markets will be from 07:00 hours (7 am) to 16:00 hours (4 pm).

This takes effect from Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 00:01 hours.

The Council seeks the full co-operation of all of our citizens.

