Guyana: City bans gathering of more than 5 persons; announces closure of public places

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown Thursday said it remains committed to a collaborative approach in implementing measures to tackle and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus).

In order to safeguard the public health of the citizenry of Georgetown and the public at large, it announced the following measures to be taken:

– The permission for public gatherings of more than five persons will not be granted. Please note that this does not include the presence of members of our City Constabulary and other persons engaged in essential duties.

– Public places will be closed as follows, save and except essential services / essential service providers:

Bars and restaurants, except between 06:00 hours and 18:00 hours. (6:00 am – 6:00 pm).

Gymnasiums, movie theatres, libraries, play parks and other recreational facilities.

Restaurants except for take-out and/or delivery services: dining or cluster of patrons at public restaurants and bars is prohibited.

Hotels to remain open but are required to close pools, spas, gyms, tennis courts and other recreational facilities where persons cluster; hotel restaurants and bars to only operate room service, take out and/or delivery services.

The Council wishes to implore persons to refrain from congregating in public places, for all public and private offices to operate for no more than four (4) hours daily, limit your presence at banks and other institutions unless the transactions are absolutely necessary and to continue to practice social distancing.

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown regrets any inconvenience that this may cause.

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown stands resolute with the Government of Guyana in the combat of the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), as such, this notice is subject to change in accordance with national guidelines

ESSENTIAL SERVICES / ESSENTIAL SERVICE PROVIDERS

Caregivers, for example, nurses and home helpers; collection, storage, purification and distribution of water for public use; hospitals, clinics and pharmacies; media and broadcasting services; medical and paramedical professionals; removal, handling or burial of deceased persons or disposal of dead animals; sanitation services for the collection, storage, treatment and disposal of sewage, garbage or refuse; security services (private); emergency first responders, the Joint Services; staff of pharmaceutical agencies; telecommunications providers; transport services and waterfront workers; supermarkets – provision of food supplies; provider of beverages and fuel service stations.

