Guyana: Child rapist gets 20 years behind bars

(PRESS RELEASE) – JUSTICE Brassington Reynolds, on Old Year’s Day, imposed a 20-year sentence on Tyrone Ramgolam, 44, after a mixed jury found him guilty of raping a minor.

Ramgolam was indicted for the offence of rape of a girl child under the age of 16.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence. State Prosecutrix, Seeta Bishundyal, reminded the court that the offence was committed at the home of the victim, a place where she should have been safe and secure.

The now convicted rapist was a visitor when he violated the child and maintained his innocence.

“He robbed the girl of her childhood and acted like a criminal. Your Honour, let the sentence send a strong message to those who might be like-minded, “Bishundyal said.

Probation and Welfare Officer attached to the Ministry of Social Services, Judith Van Kennie, in her report said Ramgolam lost his father when he was very young and became a school dropout thereafter and remained unemployed.

His daily basic needs were met by neighbours and siblings.

According to the report, Ramgolam claimed that his sibling wanted him out of the house and had made the false allegation against him.

He denied being a trouble-maker or a user of foul language when under the influence of alcohol.

According to him, he shared a loving relationship with the victim as they play together. However, Van Kennie noted that the victim was always fearful when visitors came to their house and would withdraw from their company.

The probation officer told the court that the mother had reported the incident to the police after the child reported it to her.

Prior to sentencing, Ramgolam said, “I am sorry.”

Justice Brassington Reynolds noted the manner in which the offence was committed and the fact that the rapist maintained his innocence up until he was about to be sentenced, even after being found guilty.

Ramgolam had no previous brushes with the law; however, he was a school dropout and could be a victim of his own domestic circumstances, the judge observed.

“But you are a big man and have your own sense. I hope you benefit from counselling and hope you reflect on your actions while in prison,” the judge told the convict.

Meanwhile, Mohan Dharbali, 32, also called “Rakish” of Cumberland, East Canje, was sentenced to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

He confessed to lashing fellow villager, Fazal Hussain, with a piece of wood to the head on February 7, 2017.

According to the victim, he was at a ‘wake house’ when the accused came and inquired the reason he was there.

Consequently, he was cuffed about his body and lashed to the head. As a result, he lost consciousness and was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Hussain is deaf in his left ear as a result of injuries he received. Probation and Social Services Officer, Lisa-Ann Tucker, said Dharbali was raised by a stepfather after his biological father died.

At age of 14, he went to work as a porter with an uncle at Calabash Creek in the Canje River.

In 2012, he was sentenced for break and enter and larceny. As a child, he was often left unsupervised. The accused said he was sorry for his action but claimed that on the day in question, Hussain attacked him and he had acted in self-defence.

