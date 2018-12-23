Don't Miss
Guyana: Chef known as ‘Suseh God’ kills ‘Terrible Dog’ over frying of sausages — police

By INews Guyana
December 22, 2018

(INEWS GUYANA) — Police say they are investigating the murder of a male whose particulars are currently being ascertained but is known as “Terrible Dog”.

The murder reportedly occurred about 18:00h on Friday at Chinese Creek Backdam, Puruni River, allegedly by a foreign national chef who goes by the alias “Suseh God” and who is being sought.

According to the Police, their investigations revealed that the victim and the chef were engaged in a heated argument over the frying of sausages and the suspect allegedly stabbed the now deceased in his left side abdomen/rib area.

The man’s body is presently at the Bartica mortuary as investigations are ongoing.

