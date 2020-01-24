Guyana: Cane Grove man arrested in backdam after killing wife; threatens to kill daughter if released

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A Cane Grove, East Coast Demrara rice mill worker was Friday arrested in the backdam where he fled after killing his wife; the man also attempted to kill his teen daughter, but she managed to flee.

The man, Terrence Jackson, has reportedly told Police he will kill his daughter if he is released. Police nabbed him as he was attempting to hang himself.

Jackson killed his wife, Somattie Keosoram, 44, on Thursday night after a quarrel. The couple were together for 27 years and had six children together. The woman faced constant abuse and had in fact taken Jackson to court when he stabbed her recently.

According to one of the couple’s children, Jackson arrived home from work Thursday afternoon and a quarrel ensued. It was a “usual” thing, the children said.

Because of the quarrel, Keosoram told Jackson she would not sleep with him in the bedroom and took a mattress out in the living room. Sometime around 19:30 hrs, Jackson left the bedroom and asked his wife if he could sit in the chair next to her. She agreed, but the quarrelling continued.

One of the couple’s teen daughter said she saw her father head for the kitchen and return with a knife. The daughter said that before she could react, her mother was being stabbed and her throat cut.

The daughter said she rushed to the aid of her mother; she jumped on Jackson and cuffed him in the head.

She said Jackson then turned to her, but she managed to open the door and run downstairs where she screamed to neighbours for help.

Jackson, 56, ran out of the house and jumped on a bicycle and rode off.

Keosoram managed to leave the house and walk downstairs and out of the yard but collapsed on the dam.

A relative picked her up and rushed her to the Mahaicony hospital; she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Keosoram was employed as a domestic worker to make ends meet for the family.

