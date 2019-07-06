Guyana: Cabinet approves proposal to remove custodial sentences for small amounts of marijuana

Share This On:

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — The Government of Guyana on July 2 announced that the Cabinet has approved the proposal to remove custodial sentences for persons found in possession of small amounts of marijuana.

The Cabinet approval was made back in April during the Cabinet meeting at Linden.

With the proposal now being approved, the way is cleared for amendments to be taken to the National Assembly to address the issue.

In a statement, the Government said the Cabinet, after extensive discussions and reviews, has approved a proposal to remove custodial sentences for persons found to be in possession of 30 grams or less of marijuana.

It added that possession remains an offence, but persons will not be sentenced to terms of imprisonment as obtained in the past.

The Government said this is the first of several steps that government intends to take as it considers the recently submitted Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Report on the usages of marijuana, and in particular, usages by “our Rastafarian brothers and sisters who require it for use in their worship and sacrament”.

