Guyana: Businesswoman wanted over seizure of cocaine in bauxite ship

(STABROEK NEWS) — An Annandale, East Coast Demerara businesswoman is wanted for questioning by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) following the recent seizure of cocaine by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) from a vessel from Guyana.

A wanted bulletin issued last night by the agency said Rosemary Singh, also known as Rose, of Lot 123 Ramsingh Street, Annandale, and 153 South Annandale, who is the proprietor of “Rose Bar” at Section C, Enterprise, is wanted by the CANU in connection with the interception of 81 kilogrammes of cocaine on a vessel in Canada on September 15th, 2018.

CANU asked anyone with information or knowing of Singh’s whereabouts to make contact with its headquarters on telephone numbers 227-3507 and 226-0431.

On September 24th, it was reported by this newspaper that four persons were arrested and two of them have been charged after a large quantity of cocaine was seized from the vessel by the RCMP.

The drugs were reportedly concealed in the hold of a vessel – Jacqueline C – that left Guyana from Linden.

A report in the Montreal Gazette had said that the drugs were seized on September 15 and were found in a vessel from Georgetown, Guyana that was transporting bauxite.

“After an initial search of the vessel, signs led us to concentrate on the front of the boat. And after a vigorous search, the cocaine was found concealed in bags in the hold of the vessel,” the Montreal Gazette had quoted Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Deputy Director Alain Surprenant as saying.

The RCMP, on its website, had said that it joined forces with the CBSA and carried out a major drug seizure where the cocaine was seized at the Port of Valleyfield.

Four persons were subsequently arrested and two – 36-year-old Roldan De Gorio Tit and 48-year-old Nazir Ahmad Hussain – were been charged with conspiracy to import drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The drugs were reportedly heading for the Toronto and Vancouver markets.