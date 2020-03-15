Guyana: Businessman shot dead while celebrating 78th birthday

Share This On:

Pin 103 Shares

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Popular Rosignol businessman Tony Bisnauth was shot dead outside his snackette Friday night as he celebrated his 78th birthday with friends and family.

Two others identified as ‘Karan’ and ‘Bobby’ are also hospitalized with gunshot injuries after three armed bandits attacked them at around 23:00hrs.

Bisnauth operated the Tanjo Snackette at the Rosignol Stelling Road, West Coast Berbice, Region 5 with his wife Sunita Khanai.

His wife told the News Room that he was celebrating his birthday with close relatives and friends outside the snackette when three men, armed with two guns and a cutlass, pounced on them and demanded cash and valuables.

According to Khanai, her husband did not comply with the bandits when he was shot to the head.

“He died right there,” a sobbing Khanai told the News Room.

One of the other victims was shot in the back and is expected to undergo surgery today to remove the bullet while the other was shot twice.

The bandits managed to escape with cellphones, money and jewellery from those who were at the birthday hang.

“We screamed and call out for help,” said the wife.

She described Bisnauth as a very loving and caring person. He returned to Guyana from London about over 16 years ago.

“He was loved by many.”

The businessman has been operating the snackette since 2011.

( 0 ) ( 0 )