Guyana: Businessman killed execution-style was owed millions of dollars

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

— An East Coast Demerara businessman was arrested Thursday night in connection with the execution-style killing of well-known contractor, Kissoondatt Premsukh.

Premsukh’s relatives told the News Room that he was owed millions of dollars from a number of persons and someone tried to kill him on Father’s Day this year.

“He was shot on Father’s Day too, there was an attempt to kill him and he was shot two times on Father’s Day,” his brother, Hardat told the News Room Friday.

The Father’s Day shooting occurred at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara at a friend’s house.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander Senior Superintendent, Phillip Azore said the businessman arrested in connection with Thursday’s shooting is cooperating with investigators.

Premsukh, a 49-year-old father of three of 183 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara was shot three times – twice in the back and once to the head. He died on the spot. The incident occurred at a construction site on D’Urban Street, Lodge Thursday afternoon.

A statement from Police Headquarters revealed that Premsukh was at the site with his employees when an armed male approached at around 17:40h and discharged several rounds at him.

Premsukh was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital at about 18:13h.

His brother said that the contractor took a number of persons to court for monies owned to him, including a Policeman.

“He does give away money man that’s his problem and does trust all his money, I average people musy owe him about $100M when you check it up,” Hardat said.

( 0 ) ( 0 )