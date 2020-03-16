Guyana: Businessman arrested for discharging firearm in presence of wife, children

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Police have arrested an auto-dealer of Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown who was indiscriminately discharging a loaded firearm from his premises on Sunday evening.

At the time of the incident, his spouse and their two children were on the premises.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force Headquarters, the SWAT team responded and the 41-year-old individual promptly surrendered.

A .32 pistol along with matching live and spent ammunition was retrieved from the 41- year- old auto dealer.

Police said no one was injured.

A thorough investigation has since been launched and the GPF has promised to provide a further update on the incident.

