Guyana: Businessman arrested for discharging firearm in presence of wife, children

Share This On:
(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Police have arrested an auto-dealer of Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown who was indiscriminately discharging a loaded firearm from his premises on Sunday evening.
At the time of the incident, his spouse and their two children were on the premises.
According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force Headquarters, the SWAT team responded and the 41-year-old individual promptly surrendered.
A .32 pistol along with matching live and spent ammunition was retrieved from the 41- year- old auto dealer.
Police said no one was injured.
A thorough investigation has since been launched and the GPF has promised to provide a further update on the incident.
(0)(0)
More Caribbean Stories
- Trinidad: Workers, you can get Pandemic Leave March 16, 2020
- Jamaican charged with overstaying spousal permit in Bahamas March 16, 2020