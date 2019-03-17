Guyana: ‘Breadman’ beaten to death by bandits in Triumph

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The community of Triumph, East Coast Demerara is mourning the death of Claymont Telford popularly known as ‘Breadman’ who was attacked, robbed and beaten to death by bandits in the wee hours of Sunday outside his home.

News Room understands that at around 2am, Telford was closing up his shop outside his Lot 101 Republic Drive Triumph home when he was attacked by three men, one of whom was armed with a gun.

His reputed wife, Shondel Emanuel told News Room that the bandits tied them up and threatened to kill them if they did not hand over money and other valuables.

The woman she took two of the bandits inside the house while the other remained outside with her husband.

She handed over approximately $600,000 in jewellery and an undisclosed amount of phone cards to the bandits who then fled on foot.

The bandits left the woman tied up inside the house but Emanuel managed to break free when she found Telford lying in a pool of blood outside with his hands tied behind his back.

Telford has been operating his business for more than ten years and this was not his first robbery.

Residents described the father of one as a “lifesaver” and a kind person who worked hard.