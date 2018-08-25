Guyana: Boy, 3, fatally stabbed by mother

Pin +1 Share 98 Shares

(STABROEK NEWS) – A three-year-old boy is now dead after he was allegedly stabbed by his mother this afternoon at their Foulis, Enmore, East Coast Demerara home.

The child, identified by police as Ramdeo Ferreira, was stabbed twice—once to the back and once to the chest—and died around midday while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was rushed by police.

The suspect, who is 26, is currently in police custody.

A police statement on the murder said at around 9.45 am, the suspect, armed with a knife, was seen chasing after the child in her yard. It said minutes later, the police at Enmore Outpost responded to a report that the woman stabbed her son and found him lying on a bed in an unconscious state with suspected stab wounds to his chest and back.

Police said the suspect is cooperating with investigators.

The woman reportedly told investigators that she had a dream that she was going to die today. As a result, she said she did not want to leave the boy behind since he was the favorite of her two children.

His older brother managed to escape from the house and he informed neighbours of what transpired.