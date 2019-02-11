Guyana: Body of Wakenaam man found at foreshore

(NEWS ROOM) — Police are investigating the death of 64-year-old Shamlall Ramroop whose body was found on Saturday at the Zeelandia foreshore (Black Rock) Wakenaam Island.

Police said his body was positively identified by his 40-year-old son who lived with him at Lot 38 Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.

News Room understands that the man is an alcoholic, who was last seen at the Belle Plaine koker on February 5.

Police did not observe any marks of violence seen on the body, which is now at the Suddie mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.