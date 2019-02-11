Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Guyana: Body of Wakenaam man found at foreshore

By News Room
February 11, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(NEWS ROOM) — Police are investigating the death of 64-year-old Shamlall Ramroop whose body was found on Saturday at the Zeelandia foreshore (Black Rock) Wakenaam Island.

Police said his body was positively identified by his 40-year-old son who lived with him at Lot 38 Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.

News Room understands that the man is an alcoholic, who was last seen at the Belle Plaine koker on February 5.

Police did not observe any marks of violence seen on the body, which is now at the Suddie mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.