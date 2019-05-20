Don't Miss
Guyana: Body of female taxi driver found in Parfaite Harmonie, car missing

By Big Smith Crime Watch
May 20, 2019

(BIG SMITH CRIME WATCH) — A woman whose name was given as ‘Jenny’ was this morning found at Lust en Rust Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

BIG Smith Crime Watch was told that the woman’s body bore no visible marks of violence.The remains were found by persons who were passing the area where the ‘dumping’ reportedly told place.

According to what was communicated to this news establishment, ‘Jenny’ was last seen working her taxi last evening by persons in the area.

Police sources have confirmed the discovery and have since related to the BIG Smith Crime Watch that the woman’s new model Axio motorcar cannot be located and they are treating the death as a possible carjacking and murder. She was found with her face down in a gutter in the area.

The dead woman is said to be a resident of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

