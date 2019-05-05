Don't Miss
Guyana: Body of 2-year-old girl found in canal three miles from home

By NEWS ROOM GUYANA
May 4, 2019

The body of 2-year-old Zevarah France was found two days after she fell into a canal. [Photo taken from Guyana Chronicle]

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The body of two-year-old old Zevarah France, who reportedly fell into a canal 50 feet away from her house in Charity Squatting area, Essequibo Coast on Thursday morning, was found late Saturday in the lower Pomeroon River, some three miles from her home.

News Room understands that her parents identified the body.

The mother, 30-year-old Samantha Layne told Police that the child was with her while she was sweeping and some ten minutes later, she disappeared.

The mother alerted residents and a search commenced when a 6-year-old revealed that he saw when the toddler fell into the canal.

