Guyana: Bartica youth executed

St. Lucia News Online
May 14, 2019

Dead: Antonio Dos Santos (Photo taken from Guyana Chronicle)

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) A 21-year- old resident of 22 Second Avenue, Bartica was gunned down execution-style in the wee hours Monday at a bar.

Antonio Dos Santos was fatally shot in front of an entertainment bar at First Avenue, Bartica, allegedly by a 29-year-old carpenter of First Avenue, Bartica.

Police said initial investigations revealed that at about 02:25hrs, Dos Santos was imbibing when he was approached and shot twice in the left region of the chest by the suspect who then quickly fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public hospital but succumbed to his injuries about 07:05hrs at the Bartica Airstrip while awaiting on a medivac.

The suspect was taken to the Bartica Police station at about 17:15hrs by his mother, police said.

The body is presently at the Bartica Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

