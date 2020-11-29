Guyana: Bandits slit gold miner’s throat; escape with raw gold

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Guyana Police Force is investigating the murder of Kevin Allam, 26, a gold miner of Turn Basin, Port Kaituma, North West District.

Allam reached his demise on Friday, November 27, 2020, while working at his shop at White Water Backdam, North West District.

According to police reports, Allam’s reputed wife was at their shop when three men approached her and held by her hair.

When Allam observed this, he went to her assistance but was pounced on by the other two suspects, who dealt him several lashes about his body with a piece of wood until he became motionless.

He was then dragged a short distance away where one of the suspects took out a knife and slit his throat while he was being held down by another.

The bandits then proceeded into the shop and removed some raw gold, but did not harm the wife, who was at the time pleading for her life.

The victim was subsequently picked up by the police and escorted to Port Kaituma Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, the police at Port Kaituma went to the waterfront and arrested the three suspects who are presently in police custody.

