Guyana: Bandits invade; hold woman, children at gunpoint

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Police are hunting for four males who invaded the home of a 40- year-old businessman of Republic Park, East Bank Demerara at around 08:00hrs on Thursday.

Initial investigations revealed that the businessman was about to leave his home to transact business and upon walking out the front door, he was attacked by the perpetrators who pointed a gun at him and forced him back into the house.

Police said the perpetrators then bound the victim’s hands and feet and demanded that he hand over all of his cash and jewellery to which he complied.

Surveillance camera showed the bandits rounding up four children, including a toddler and a female adult in the lower flat of the house; they were ordered to lie on the floor while the bandits ransacked the house.

The children appear to be below ten years old.

Police said two of the bandits fled on foot in a northern direction and the others escaped in a waiting motorcar.

Investigations are ongoing.