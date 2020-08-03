Guyana: Bandit shot dead after robbery

(KAIETEUR NEWS) – Police are now investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was shot following a robbery at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara. The incident occurred just after 8 pm last evening.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, the man – who Kaieteur News understands is named Dominic Downer and is a resident of Costello Housing Scheme, Georgetown – was seen lying in a pool of his blood and handcuffed with a weapon lying beside him.

One eyewitness who spoke to this news agency related that the dead man was part of a team who executed the robbery on the family.

The Nandy Park resident said that the dead man and others held the members of the family at gunpoint, relieving them of cash and valuables before trying to escape. The eyewitness said that the family had equipped their house with a panic button which when pressed, triggers an alarm connected to Kalibur Security Service.

Armed security guards responded immediately, he said, and a chase ensued with the bandits who were reportedly travelling in a silver-grey Toyota Spacio.

In the short chase, the bandits reportedly opened fire on the security guards, shooting indiscriminately into the night. The men reportedly fired three rounds at a civilian’s car, damaging his windscreen. He was said to have escaped unhurt.

The Kalibur Security guard’s reportedly returned fire, fatally hitting the bandit. The eyewitness told Kaieteur News that before the man drew his last breath; he was asked “who sent him” and he reportedly replied “security guards.”

Police arrived later to the scene and the body was removed and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.