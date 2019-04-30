Guyana: Serial robber killed during robbery

Share This On:

(INEWS GUYANA) — Hours after a bandit was shot and killed during a robbery on Crown Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, he was identified as a known armed robber of Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

36-year-old Nigel Wellington was shot four times by a security guard after relieving a foreign national of an undisclosed sum of foreign and local currency in the wee hours of this morning.

Wellington is no stranger to the courts and police since he was charged for several armed robberies over the past years. In 2018, he was slapped with three armed robbery charge and was remanded to prison.

It was reported that Wellington robbed Vanessa Albert of a Samsung smart TV, a $TCL TV, a Samsung 7 Edge phone and a gold ring on December 2017. The stolen items were valued at $570,000 in total.

He was also charged for robbing Ezekiel London of a $90,000 laptop and 2 iPhones, valued at $160,000.

Additionally, he along with other on January 4, 2018, at North Ruimveldt, while armed with a gun, he robbed Simona Hopkinson of two gold rings valued at $84,000, three gold earrings, valued at $25,000 and a $75,000 flat screen TV, total value being $184,000.

He was subsequently granted bail and continued his robbery spree. Nevertheless, on Tuesday, after the shooting, a 9MM Pistol and a matching round of ammunition were found close to his motionless body.

Investigations are ongoing.

