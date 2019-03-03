Guyana: Bandit killed by diamond trader; three others arrested

(NEWS ROOM) — A suspected bandit who was on Saturday shot and killed at Kay’s Diamond Enterprise Ltd. at 288 Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown has been identified as Henry Johanison, a 25-year-old miner.

According to police information, Johanison telephoned the business entity, which is licenced to trade in diamonds, and requested to buy diamonds at about 12:03hrs.

Johanison reportedly entered the office a few moments later and spoke with the manager before asking to use the washroom.

The manager told police that the suspect exited the washroom and pointed a pistol at the owner and ordered him to remove from his desk.

However, the owner drew his licensed handgun and discharged several rounds in the direction of Johanison who was shot in the upper part of his body.

The emergency medical team was called to the location and pronounced Johanison dead.

Police said a 9mm pistol along with eight live matching rounds in the magazine and one round in the breech were allegedly found in the possession of the suspected bandit.

Additionally, three men who are suspected to accomplices were found outside of the business premises in a black Fielder wagon and arrested.

The vehicle was also lodged.

The body of Henry Johanison was taken to Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.

Investigation in progress.