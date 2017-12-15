Guyana: Baby drowns while young mother allegedly cleans house

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A 23-year-old mother of three is in police custody following the death of her one-year-old daughter, Amiah Eastman which occurred on Wednesday, December 13, at Barnwell North, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

Information reaching News Room revealed that Shadica Dublin, a domestic worker, left the toddler playing with her sisters – aged 3 and 4 – in their flat wooden shack, while she went to clean the walls of a house in the same yard, which is about 30ft away.

News Room understands that at about 17:50hrs, the young mother made checks on the children when she discovered the one-year-old missing; she made a report to the Mocha police outpost and the Providence police station.

Police ranks showed up and searched the area when they found the toddler’s body in a trench in the same yard. She was taken out by her mother in an unconscious state and appeared dead. The baby was only wearing a napkin; she was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The mother remains in police custody while the other children are in the care of their father.