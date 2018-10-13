Guyana: Authorities taking action against supermarkets selling expired goods

Share This On:

(CMC) – Guyana food and drug officials have warned consumers against purchasing products with expiry dates saying that the matter is more prominent in businesses along the East Coast, East Bank and West Coast Demerara.

In a statement, the Government Analyst–Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) said it conducted an Inspection exercise earlier this month at a recently established supermarket on the East Coast Demerara, where it was discovered products were being repackaged under insanitary conditions, selling expired foods and also tampering the date mark on condensed milk.

“Fifty one (51) tins× 395g of Condensed Milk which had the date marks tampered with, were seized and removed from premise. Criminal proceedings have been instituted against this proprietor in the East Demerara Magisterial District according to the Laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act Chapter 34:03 Section 35.”

The GA-FDD said that under the legislation, “any person who sells an article of food that is unfit for human consumption or was manufactured, prepared, packaged or stored under the unsanitary condition is guilty of an offense’’.

It said also that it has also briefed members of the National Food Safety and Control Committee about the practice and the need for more enforcement of the laws.

Consumers are being encouraged to ensure that all items of food have a label, is English translated and to also ensure that the dates are closely examined and not altered or tampered with, the Department said.