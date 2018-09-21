Guyana: Attorney slapped with five charges for abusing cop represented by 11 lawyers!

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) — Magistrate Peter Hugh placed Attorney-at-law Ryan Crawford on his own recognisance after the prosecutor, Inspector Shavion Jupiter did not object to bail when the man appeared at the vigilance Magistrate’s court.

Crawford,who independently addressed a police corporal on September 13 ,2018 in an expletive-laden tirade brought along eleven lawyers to defend him against the charges that the police laid against him on the advice of the Director of Public prosecution.

The charges filed against him included obscene language,riotous behaviour, prohibition of tinted glass, failure to produce driver’s license and unfit motor vehicle.

The matter which was initially set to be called in the Mahaica Magistrate court was shifted to the Vigilance Magistrate as the former court did not sit today, Friday.

However, the usually courtesy which is extended to lawyers who show up at court to represent clients were not immediately granted to the lawyers for Crawford by the magistrate.

He informed them that he would first like to complete his matters which were filed in the Vigilance Magisterial District before moving on to the matters which were filed in the Mahaica Magisterial District and shifted to Vigilance.

During that period, Crawford and his lawyers had to wait. He was neatly dressed in his dark blue tuxedo and sky blue shirt and leather brown shoes.

Crawford did not speak with the press when approached for a comment but his lead attorney SanjivDatadin did.

He said that they felt frustrated having gone to Mahaica then Cove and John before finally arriving at the Vigilance Magistrate court for the matter.

He was asked if he thought it was a deliberate effort to frustrate him and his team but he could not say.

On the day in question, a police corporal pulled over the attorney to carry out a “routine” check of his documents when the lawyer let loose on him a barrage of expletives and bluntly refused to cooperate or follow any of the instruction which the police were asking him to comply with.

He subsequently drove off before boasting that he does not care what the police does and that nothing can happen to him.Today the lawyers would not confirm if they were being paid to represent the Crawford or they are doing so pro-bono. The matter will be called again on October 10,2018 at the Mahaica Magistrate Court.

EARLIER REPORT:

THE Guyana Police Force, acting on legal advice, has advised that Attorney-at-law, Ryan Crawford be charged for committing five offences following his expletive-laden tirade last Thursday against a traffic rank.

The offences are prohibition of tinted glass, failure to produce driver’s licence, driving an unfit motor vehicle, use of obscene language and riotous behaviour. Police said the attorney-at-Law will make his appearance at the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

On September 13, 2018, Crawford was travelling along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) Public Road, when he was stopped for a routine check of his driver’s documents by a rank on duty. This did not sit well with the lawman as a video recorded by the traffic rank, soon surfaced on social media showing Crawford verbally abusing the officer while seated in his car.

In the four minutes of his profanity-laced rant, Crawford repeatedly asked the policeman why he was stopped and made it clear that he was not going to comply when asked to produce his driver’s licence. He was also asked to wind up his windows for a test of the tint level on his vehicle, but refused to do so unless he was given a legitimate reason by the rank as to why he was pulled over.

In his defiance, the lawyer stated: “you can go and tell each and every one of the commanders, the President and the Vice-President, you go and tell whoever you want…”

In a terse statement subsequent to Crawford’s tirade, the police indicated that Commander of “C” Division, Senior Superintendent, Calvin Brutus has launched an investigation in respect to the incident. Then on Saturday, the Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana, though imploring its members to uphold the noble profession, fell short of publicly reprimanding its member.

“We trust that the said investigation will include the circumstances surrounding the recording, publication and sharing of the video,” the Bar Council stated, even as it outlined the legal grounds upon which a motorist can be stopped by a uniformed police officer.

Since Crawford’s behaviour became public knowledge, the uploaded video has been viewed thousands of times with hundreds of shares, including the surfacing of social media memes and spoof videos. Scores of public citizens and the well-known in society have also taken to the platform and continue to share differing views on the matter, sparking some level of debate.