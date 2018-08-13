Guyanese athletes honoured with free house lots

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) – Linden’s golden athletes Chantoba Bright and Daniel Williams were gifted with house lots in Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The athletes were presented with their documentation at Linden’s 52nd Independence Flag Raising Ceremony, on Saturday.

The two athletes have made Guyana proud on several occasions and recently returned home with medals. Bright won a gold medal at the 2018 CARIFTA Games in the Girls U20 Long Jump. In 2017, Williams won a silver medal in the Boys’ 400m at the IAAF World Youth Championships in Nairobi, Kenya and at the 2017 CARIFTA Games in Curacao.

“We are honouring tonight two of our top medallists,” Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valarie Adams-Patterson-Yearwood said as she made the announcement.

The house lots were sold at Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) at a 50 percent Independence discounted price.

Paying off the other 50 percent for Chantoba Bright was Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes while Daniel William’s 50 percent was paid by PNCR Region 10 party Chairman Deron Adams.

The two celebrated athletes were elated at hearing the news and expressed appreciation to CHPA, Minister Broomes and Adams for the well-deserved gesture. Adams described the two athletes as Linden’s champions.