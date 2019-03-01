Guyana and South Africa to sign declaration of intent

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb. 28, CMC – Guyana and South Africa will be signing a Declaration of Intent to enter into a formal Memorandum of Understanding in the very near future.

According to Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman both parties have identified five big areas of cooperation and collaboration.

“Training and capacity building, strengthening of our regulatory frameworks, enhancing our value-added capabilities, Geological surveying and mapping of our resources and Environmental preservation and modernization of our mining techniques and practices,” said Trotman during a press conference on Wednesday.

In terms of the third area of cooperation “Enhancing our value-added capabilities,” Trotman said it is through this step that Guyana hopes to establish a national gold refinery.

“We are hewers of stone, producers of gold and diamond, we ship them out only for them to be returned to us as jewelry, and undoubtedly the time has come for us to look further.”

According to Minister Trotman in 2018, the Government established a company in South African to conduct an extensive study in this area towards determining the feasibly of establishing a national gold refinery here in Guyana.

“We do have a few offers from South Africa, Dubai, India and the United States, so this is a step that Guyana intends to take, to do our own gold refining,” Trotman said.

Just before the press conference, the Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources of South Africa, Godfrey Oliphant and his delegation, were hosted at a luncheon with Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock and Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.

During the luncheon, Trotman noted that though the countries were on different continents and separated by thousands of miles, Guyana and South Africa share a history that epitomizes solidarity.

“That solidarity was forged in an era when the majority of the people of South Africa were treated as lesser humans and denied their basic human rights, Guyana and South Africa relationship has stood the test of time, cemented in the belief that all men are born equal” Trotman.

He reiterated that Guyana can learn much from South Africa, especially in the areas of diamond exploration, geological surveying and mapping, establishing and managing a national gold refinery and likewise, there is much that Guyana can offer South Africa.

“Guyana is open for investment,” he said.