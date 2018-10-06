Don't Miss
Guyana: Alleged physical confrontation between judge and businesswoman draws DPP attention

By News Source Guyana
October 6, 2018
(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — The Director of Public Prosecutions has been asked by the Police to offer advice following an investigation into a matter involving High Court Judge, Narendra Singh and businesswoman, Savitree Sharma.

Mrs. Sharma is the wife of talk show host and politician C.N Sharma.

Traffic Chief Lynden Isles has confirmed that the matter has been sent for advice.

According to Police reports, the two were involved in a minor accident back in September at the corner of Lamaha and Camp Streets and the Police had to be called in after the confrontation over the accident became physical.

Information provided to the Police stated that the row quickly escalated and became physical between the two, with an alleged exchange of slaps.

It is also alleged that several expletive laced insults were hurled from both ends.

NEWS Source understands that the two parties have since been making efforts to settle the matter, but the Police went ahead with its investigations.

Statements were taken from both parties and the file has since been completed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The DPP is currently on leave and is likely to offer advice in the matter when she resumes duties soon.

