Guyana: Albouystown businesswoman strangled to death during robbery

By INEWS GUYANA
May 2, 2019

Murdered businesswoman, Nalini Persaud called “Nalo”

(INEWS GUYANA) — An Albouystown, Georgetown businesswoman was in the wee hours of Thursday strangled to death, while her husband was beaten after four masked gunmen invaded their property.

Dead is Nalini Persaud called “Nalo” of Lot 161 James and Non-Pariel Streets, Albouystown. Her lifeless body was discovered in the upper flat of her home with a rope tied around her neck.

Her husband, Mahendra Rampersaud is presently being treated at a city hospital for the injuries he sustained during the beating.

According information received, the incident occurred at around 03:00h when the couple was in the process of preparing to open for a normal business day.

Inews understands that the perpetrators entered the premises through a hole on the bottom left side of the house.

After gaining entry, the men attacked the couple and bound them with duct tape and rope before robbing them of an undisclosed sum of cash and jewelry.

Persaud was then taken to the upper flat of the house where she was strangled to death with a piece of rope. It is believed that Persaud might have been killed after she recognise her attackers.

The couple was discovered by their son and daughter-in-law who were alerted of the robbery. An investigation is underway.

