Guyana: Agreement signed on wage hike for teachers

(CMC) – The Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers Union on Wednesday signed an agreement on increased salaries and benefits for the country’s teachers.

This comes two weeks after reaching the agreement that will see teachers getting a 12 per cent increase in salaries for 2016 and an eight per cent increase for 2018.

The agreement also covers several benefits, including duty free concessions for vehicles for qualifying headteachers, deputy headteachers and senior mistresses and masters along with heads of department.

Teachers who have to serve in the hinterland region will also be provided with air transportation costs in and out of the regions every term.

Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hudson welcomed the agreement and explained that it is the result of the two sides meeting at the table and coming up with cohesive agreements that moved the process forward.

He said the Education Ministry looks forward to developing its relationship with the Guyana Teachers Union and working closer with the union to ensure more improvements could be realized for the nation’s teachers.

GTU President Mark Lyte, said although the union did not get all that it was hoping for, it is still pleased with the agreement and looks forward to the negotiations for next year.

Last month, teachers stayed out of the classrooms during strike action that culminated when the arbitration process was set to begin.

The agreement followed talks involving President David Granger who then said it was important for both sides to work to complete the process and sought to assure teachers that the government was concerned about the issues raised.