Guyana: AFC expels Persaud after his vote toppled government

(STABROEK NEWS) — Governing coalition partner the Alliance for Change (AFC) today said that it has expelled Charrandas Persaud over his vote in favour of yesterday’s no-confidence motion against the government.

The process for his recall from the National Assembly has also begun.

A statement from the AFC follows:

The Alliance For Change is shocked and betrayed by the vote of Mr. Charrandas Persaud in the National Assembly.

The party can state, categorically, that at no time did Mr. Persaud express that he had lost confidence in the APNU+AFC Coalition Government, its policies, programmes and vision. To the contrary, he gave his solemn commitment, on more than one occasion, that he will vote resoundingly against the motion.

Further, just two weeks prior, Mr. Persaud voted in favour of Budget 2019 and the Coalition Government’s plans for development and progress for our beloved Guyana. Mr. Persaud also made a spirited, positive contribution to the debate in which he also denounced the opposition.

The party regrets the dissenting vote of Mr. Persaud and wishes to assure all Guyanese that at no time did the party have any indication whatsoever, either from Mr. Persaud or otherwise, that he would vote in any way other than firmly against the motion.

The AFC acknowledges that this unforeseen development would have come as a shock to many Guyanese in Guyana and the Diaspora and that persons would be distraught and hurt by it.

The Disciplinary Committee of the AFC has met and expelled Mr. Persaud and the party has initiated the process of his recall as a Member of Parliament.

Pursuant to the constitutional requirement for elections, the party has begun to plan, prepare and mobilize. The AFC held an internal executive meeting today and will engage our supporters, our Coalition partner A Patnership for National Unity (APNU) and the people of Guyana, on the way forward.

The AFC assures its supporters and all Guyanese that it remains unwaveringly committed to the APNU+AFC Coalition Government. The AFC reaffirms its commitment to the rule of law and reassures Guyanese that in this Yuletide season peace and goodwill will prevail. We extend best wishes for the season to all Guyanese.