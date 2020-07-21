Guyana: A fight over a girl by two teens has left one dead and another in jail

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Police are investigating the murder of 18-year-old Shadrech Martin, a miner of Aishalton, South Rupununi, Region Nine who was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old Venezuelan national during an argument of a girl at a birthday party.

The incident occurred at about 00:20h on Sunday at Marudi Backdam in Region Nine.

The News Room understands that the teenagers were at a shop at Marudi Backdam celebrating the birthday of a female bartender who works at the shop.

While drinking, the two men had an argument over a girl who was at the party during which the Venezuelan national pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed Martin to his upper right chest.

Martin was pronounced dead on arrival at the Aishalton hospital. The suspect was arrested and the murder weapon was found at the scene.