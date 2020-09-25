GUYANA: 6-month-old baby girl sexually abused

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – The Childcare and Protection Agency and the Police are investigating the sexual abuse of a six-month-old baby girl.

Director of the agency Ann Greene in a statement to observe Child Protection Week, revealed that the baby girl was admitted to the hospital with signs of sexual penetration.

Greene lamented that persons continue to turn a blind eye on child sexual abuse.

She revealed that an analysis of the data over a three- year period shows that there is a drop in reports of child abuse during the period March to July, 2020.

“This is attributed to school being out. When school is in, there is more opportunity to spot abuse, but when it comes to sexual abuse this is a serious hidden crime with victims being threatened, and coerced not to tell.”

The Director noted that for the period January to August 2020 the Child Care & Protection Agency has responded to 529 cases of child sexual abuse with Region Nine having the highest rate of abuse with 4.6 per 1000 children.

This is followed by Region One with 3.8 and then Region Seven with 2.7.

“It is to believe from the nature of child sexual abuse that many victims literally do not have a voice to tell or a mind to know that what was done to them was not a norm or should not have happened,” Greene said.

( 0 ) ( 0 )