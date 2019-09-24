Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Guyana: 55-year-old man charged for engaging in sexual activity with 4-year-old girl

By News Room Guyana
September 23, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share171
171 Shares

John Fitzgerald Hopkinson of Kitty, Georgetown

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A 55-year-old man was on Monday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to a charge of engaging in sexual activity with a four-year-old girl by bracing her to a gate and rubbing his body against her.

John Fitzgerald Hopkinson of Kitty, Georgetown was not required to plead to the charge. Police said he committed the act on April 26, 2019, at Queen Street, Kitty.

The Chief Magistrate ordered that Hopkinson be mentally evaluated to see if he is fit to stand trial.

Hopkinson was released on $20,000 bail and ordered to report back to court on October 14, 2019.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share171
171 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.