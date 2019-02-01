Guyana: 5 years jail, $136M fine for man found guilty of cocaine-in-gas-cylinder bust

Share This On:

(INEWS GUYANA) — A boat captain who was implicated in the over 65 kilograms of cocaine found in a gas cylinder stashed in a car at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Thursday found guilty after a lengthy preliminary inquiry.

Damion Williams, 35, of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara was sentenced to five years imprisonment and also fined $136 million by Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

According to Magistrate Liverpool in handing down her judgment there was sufficient evidence provided by the prosecution to convict Williams.

Williams was charged jointly with taxi driver, Vaughn Anderson, 32, of Boodhoo Housing Scheme, Parika East Bank Essequibo, however the charge was dismissed against him.

On December 24, 2017, while in the vicinity of Parika, (Region Three) Williams had in his possession 65.027 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Particulars of the charge stated that on the day of the cocaine discovery, ranks from the Force Narcotics Branch, acting on information, swooped down at Parika where Anderson’s house was searched.

As ranks came up empty handed, his motorcar was also inspected and the drugs were found concealed in a gas cylinder.

As such, Anderson was arrested and he reportedly told ranks that Williams was the person who gave him the illicit substance. Williams was later arrested and reportedly confessed to giving Anderson the drugs.