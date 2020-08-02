Guyana: 44 new COVID-19 cases within 24hrs

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Guyana on August 2 recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases within 24hrs; the total known cases now stands at 474 after 92 tests.

There are 268 persons in institutional isolation including three persons in the COVID-19 ICU. A total of 38 persons are in institutional quarantine and the number of recoveries remains at 185.

The Ministry of Public Health did not reveal where the new cases were recorded.

A 34-year-old East Bank of Demerara man became the country’s 21st COVID-19 related death.

The Ministry revealed that Doodkumar Sookraj passed away on Thursday, July 30 but the information was only released in the wee hours of Sunday and no details were released surrounding the circumstances of the young man’s death or where he died.

Guyana recorded its 20th COVID-19 related death on July 24 and its 19th COVID-19 death on July 15.