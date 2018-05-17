Don't Miss
Guyana: 41-y-o ETI staff in custody following reports of sexual assault against students

By iNews Guyana
May 17, 2018
The Essequibo Technical Institute

(INEWS GUYANA) – Following allegations of sexual assault against two female students attached to the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI), located at Anna Regina, in Region 2, officers have taken a 41-year-old senior staff into custody.

Commander of G Division (Essequibo Coast-Islands), Khali Parshram confirmed that two female students reported the sexual assault allegations against the man.

Both of the students reportedly reside out of the region and are staying in the institution’s dormitory. The Commander said the investigation is still ongoing.

