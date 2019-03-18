Guyana: 24 juveniles escape from New Opportunity Corps

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(GUYANA TIMES) — Some 20 juveniles are still on the run after two dozen of them escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Reports are that around 19:30h on Saturday the discovery was made that 17 males and seven females made good their escape even with three security officers and their dorm mothers and fathers in the building.

So far two males have been recaptured by the police while another two voluntarily returned.