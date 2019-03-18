Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Guyana: 24 juveniles escape from New Opportunity Corps

By Guyana Times
March 18, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(GUYANA TIMES) — Some 20 juveniles are still on the run after two dozen of them escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Reports are that around 19:30h on Saturday the discovery was made that 17 males and seven females made good their escape even with three security officers and their dorm mothers and fathers in the building.

So far two males have been recaptured by the police while another two voluntarily returned.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.